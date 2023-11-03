Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.32% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1,013.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVI stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Company Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

