Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVIFree Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.32% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1,013.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVI stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVIFree Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.32% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1,013.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVI stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

About Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.