iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.