iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.