Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $22.25 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 114,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,000. Apple comprises 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $949,147,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Apple by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 19,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 153,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,681,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 227,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,053,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.31. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

