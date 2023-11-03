Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 297 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,901,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OGS opened at $62.35 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

