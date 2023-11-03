Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,852 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $267.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.53 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

