Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,091 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 183.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $15.10 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

