Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $4,920,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WH opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.