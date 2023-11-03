Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 28.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

