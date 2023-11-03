Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 477 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 181,718.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $36.65 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $357.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

