Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

