Jay S. Sidhu Sells 100,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE:CUBI opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
