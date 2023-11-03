JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a report on Saturday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

