Jonathan C. Locker Purchases 15,870 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loews

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.