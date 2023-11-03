Jonathan C. Locker Purchases 15,870 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Loews stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.
