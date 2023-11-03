Joseph M. Hogan Acquires 5,319 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Align Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

ALGN opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.25.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,182,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.