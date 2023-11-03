Joseph Martello Sells 80,161 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ABR opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 40.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 166.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $148,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

