Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 48,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 372,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kadant by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total value of $315,881.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $237.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $238.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

