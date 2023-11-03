Kelly Steckelberg Sells 10,960 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $686,972.80.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $761,829.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $748,458.40.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 139.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

