Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.20.

KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $28.67 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $850.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

