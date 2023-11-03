Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 5,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $579.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $472.40 and a 12 month high of $583.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.55 and its 200 day moving average is $530.82.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,705,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

