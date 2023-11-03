Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 5,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $579.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $472.40 and a 12 month high of $583.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.55 and its 200 day moving average is $530.82.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
