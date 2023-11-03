Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,424 shares of company stock worth $5,087,114. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 763,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.