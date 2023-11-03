Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
