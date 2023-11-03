Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.94. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

