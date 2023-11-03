Kuntal Kumar Verma Sells 1,621 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.19 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $238,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Solar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

