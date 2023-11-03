Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

