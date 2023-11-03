Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Lantheus worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $291,895.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,419.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,409 shares of company stock worth $1,383,629. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 5.9 %

LNTH opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

