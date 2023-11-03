Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after acquiring an additional 46,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,629. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

