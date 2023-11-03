Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

