Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Acquires $1,011,712.50 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Loews

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 114.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.