Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

LZAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LZAGY opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

