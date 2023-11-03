Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.51.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.04. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.