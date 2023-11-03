Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.91. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $211.81.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 140.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 39.2% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

