Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.51% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,435,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,354.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Randall Tauscher purchased 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,918.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,435,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,354.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 178,024 shares of company stock worth $467,266 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

MMLP opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.17. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.28%.

Martin Midstream Partners Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Further Reading

