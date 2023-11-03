Martin Raymond Baker Sells 7,203 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GBX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 440,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,114,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 249,720 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

