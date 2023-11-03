Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2026 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.
MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.
Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of MRVL opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
