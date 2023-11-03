Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $16,958,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Materion by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $2,330,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $106.09 on Friday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

