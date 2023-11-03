Michael F. Devine III Sells 4,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $600.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.10 and a fifty-two week high of $602.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.60 and its 200 day moving average is $515.13.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.15.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

