Michael Liu Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB) Stock

A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB – Get Free Report) insider Michael Liu bought 5,000,000 shares of A-Cap Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$340,000.00 ($216,560.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 25.26, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

A-Cap Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, and laterite deposits. Its property portfolio comprises the flagship project Letlhakane Uranium project located in Botswana; and the Wilconi Nickel Cobalt project situated in Western Australia.

