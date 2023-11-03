Michael Rice Sells 72,603 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 831 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $11,766.96.

On Friday, August 25th, Michael Rice sold 1,729 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $19,001.71.

On Monday, August 14th, Michael Rice sold 277 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $3,429.26.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 8.0 %

BLFS opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $480.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.57. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The business had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.