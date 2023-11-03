Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.5% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 861,494 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $293,373,000 after acquiring an additional 93,181 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $348.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

