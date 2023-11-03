MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $453.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.44. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $475.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.