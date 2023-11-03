Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAVI. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

