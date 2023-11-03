Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NNI

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a current ratio of 51.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 425.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.