Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Lowered to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

