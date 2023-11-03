Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

NDCVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $7.64 on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

