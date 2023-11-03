ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

