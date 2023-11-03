OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 187.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

