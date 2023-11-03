Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -40.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.