PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Stephens started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,118 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

