Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

PARA stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

